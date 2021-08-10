Alternative Income REIT PLC (AIRE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.64 on August 31st

Alternative Income REIT PLC (LON:AIRE) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.64 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Alternative Income REIT’s previous dividend of $1.25. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

AIRE stock opened at GBX 72.94 ($0.95) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £58.71 million and a PE ratio of -14.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 71.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.94. Alternative Income REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 48.50 ($0.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 76 ($0.99).

In other Alternative Income REIT news, insider Adam C. Smith purchased 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 72 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £1,440,000 ($1,881,369.22).

Alternative Income REIT PLC aims to generate a sustainable, secure and attractive income return for shareholders from a diversified portfolio of UK property investments, predominately in alternative and specialist sectors. The majority of the assets in the Group's portfolio are let on long leases which contain inflation linked rent review provisions, which help to underpin income distributions to shareholders with the potential for income and capital growth.

