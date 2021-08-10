Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is TFG Advisers LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

TFG Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,764 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.9% of TFG Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,143.89.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,341.87 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,473.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.25, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,807 shares of company stock worth $12,473,798. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

