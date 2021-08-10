AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.44) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2252.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AMC stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,183,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,461,984. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.17. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $72.62.

In other AMC Entertainment news, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 13,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total transaction of $681,692.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,528 shares in the company, valued at $3,343,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Locke sold 34,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $1,708,477.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,728.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 140,415 shares of company stock valued at $6,454,999. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. B. Riley cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

