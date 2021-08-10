AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Acquired by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 45,860.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 179,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 179,315 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $1,009,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $719,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 31,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 261.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 90,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 65,771 shares in the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

Shares of AMCX stock opened at $52.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.37. AMC Networks Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.16 and a twelve month high of $83.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.27. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 66.14% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $771.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

AMCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMC Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.