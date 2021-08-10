American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 668,638 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the period. American Express accounts for approximately 1.5% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $110,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 7,502 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,856 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $1.42 on Tuesday, reaching $169.36. 228,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,491,084. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $179.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.86. The stock has a market cap of $134.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Express news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. began coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $173.00 price target (up previously from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $173.92 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.31.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

