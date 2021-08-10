American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Position Raised by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its position in American Express by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on AXP. began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $173.00 target price (up previously from $171.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $173.92 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.31.

AXP stock traded down $1.53 on Tuesday, hitting $169.25. 141,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,491,084. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $179.67. The firm has a market cap of $134.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

