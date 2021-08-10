American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.86.

APEI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 4,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Public Education by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Public Education by 1,297.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APEI traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.14. 9,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,069. The company has a market cap of $488.06 million, a PE ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.59. American Public Education has a one year low of $24.97 and a one year high of $41.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.66.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. American Public Education had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 7.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Public Education will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

