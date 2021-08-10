American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. American Public Education had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 7.30%.

American Public Education stock traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.11. 20,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,069. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.66. The firm has a market cap of $487.50 million, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.59. American Public Education has a 12-month low of $24.97 and a 12-month high of $41.09.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist reduced their price objective on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet cut American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Public Education presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

