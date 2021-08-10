American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the software maker on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

American Software has a dividend payout ratio of 133.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect American Software to earn $0.29 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 151.7%.

Get American Software alerts:

NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $22.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $736.66 million, a P/E ratio of 92.34 and a beta of 0.50. American Software has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $28.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.20.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $28.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.66 million. American Software had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 7.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Software will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMSWA. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of American Software from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other news, Director Dennis Hogue sold 1,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $27,915.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,640.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas L. V. Newberry sold 29,820 shares of American Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $741,921.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $74,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,571. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.