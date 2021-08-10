American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 16.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 281,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 56,284 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in American States Water were worth $21,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 33.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 40.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 758.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 140.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 58.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AWR. Barclays began coverage on American States Water in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American States Water from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other American States Water news, Director James L. Anderson sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $580,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,362.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWR opened at $89.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.39. American States Water has a 52 week low of $69.25 and a 52 week high of $92.07. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 0.05.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 18.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.51%.

