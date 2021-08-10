American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 3.72%.

AVD stock opened at $16.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.09. The company has a market capitalization of $494.48 million, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.87. American Vanguard has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $22.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is 15.69%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on American Vanguard from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on American Vanguard from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded American Vanguard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

In other American Vanguard news, insider Peter Porpiglia sold 4,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $82,839.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,594 shares in the company, valued at $745,250.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

