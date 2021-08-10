Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 15,529 Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,529 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.42% of QuinStreet worth $4,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,966,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,725,000 after acquiring an additional 168,046 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 17.0% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,450,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,738,000 after buying an additional 355,816 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 11.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,410,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,638,000 after buying an additional 147,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 839,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,039,000 after buying an additional 75,129 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in QuinStreet by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 555,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,277,000 after buying an additional 86,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QNST opened at $18.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.40 million, a P/E ratio of 45.53 and a beta of 0.92. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $25.99.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QuinStreet news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $141,946.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,979.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 2,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $37,952.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 366,602 shares in the company, valued at $6,679,488.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,630 shares of company stock worth $1,695,117 in the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

