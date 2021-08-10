Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 2,418 Shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $4,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Tompkins Financial in the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,099,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,653,000 after acquiring an additional 100,437 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 18,358 shares in the last quarter. 56.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In other Tompkins Financial news, CFO Francis M. Fetsko sold 1,299 shares of Tompkins Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $105,348.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,992.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Stephen S. Romaine sold 2,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $230,468.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,820.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMP stock opened at $78.32 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.98. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $54.32 and a 52 week high of $92.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 29.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.54%.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

