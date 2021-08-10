Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $4.06 Million Position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,322 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of AdvanSix worth $4,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in AdvanSix by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 10,477.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in AdvanSix in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASIX opened at $36.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.68. AdvanSix Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $36.43.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.85%. Research analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

