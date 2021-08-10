Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $4.49 Million Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 273,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $4,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUR. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,651,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its position in Murphy Oil by 338.9% during the 1st quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 102,126 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 78,856 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 191,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 87,738 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 77,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MUR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. Murphy Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $25.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 3.24.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 45.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.00%.

In related news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $203,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 6,087 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $129,348.75. Insiders sold a total of 17,987 shares of company stock worth $411,174 in the last 90 days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

