Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Purchased by Invst LLC

Invst LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,128,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,222,000 after purchasing an additional 13,103 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,797,000 after acquiring an additional 29,743 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 135,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,528,000 after buying an additional 11,930 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 price objective (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.94.

AMP traded up $3.65 on Tuesday, reaching $269.26. 4,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,374. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.39. The company has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.68. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.82 and a twelve month high of $269.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.10%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

