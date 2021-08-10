Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ambac Financial Group were worth $4,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ambac Financial Group in the first quarter worth $126,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Ambac Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $170,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Ambac Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $256,000. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMBC opened at $14.32 on Tuesday. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.16. The company has a market cap of $661.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.46.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.23. Ambac Financial Group had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 40.85%.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and interest rate derivative transactions.

