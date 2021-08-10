AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Purchased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 18.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.6% in the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 25,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 53.0% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 515,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,975,000 after purchasing an additional 178,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 7.1% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $2,402,788.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total value of $681,731.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,203,082.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,996 shares of company stock worth $11,336,183 over the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.60.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $120.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.64. The stock has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.54. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

