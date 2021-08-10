AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.620-$4.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AMETEK also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.160-$1.180 EPS.

AME traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.35. 2,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,073. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $94.90 and a fifty-two week high of $140.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.61. The company has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.34.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AME shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised AMETEK to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AMETEK currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $158.50.

In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $5,422,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,917,468.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $400,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,692,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

