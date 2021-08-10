Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21, Fidelity Earnings reports. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 7.45%.

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,718. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 410.20 and a beta of 0.73. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36.

In related news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $93,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,856.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rong Zhou sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $125,220.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,132.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,245 shares of company stock worth $2,713,158. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMPH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

