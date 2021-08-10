Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amryt Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Amryt Pharma stock opened at $10.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.51. The company has a market capitalization of $365.59 million and a PE ratio of -18.20. Amryt Pharma has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMYT. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amryt Pharma during the first quarter worth about $193,000. Context Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amryt Pharma by 11.6% during the first quarter. Context Capital Management LLC now owns 77,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC bought a new position in Amryt Pharma during the first quarter worth about $2,167,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amryt Pharma by 6.8% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 429,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,988,000 after buying an additional 27,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amryt Pharma by 22.5% during the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,103,000 after purchasing an additional 185,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Amryt Pharma Company Profile

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

