Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $29.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amryt Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.20.
Amryt Pharma stock opened at $10.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.51. The company has a market capitalization of $365.59 million and a PE ratio of -18.20. Amryt Pharma has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.14.
Amryt Pharma Company Profile
Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.
