AMS’s (AMSSY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AMSSY. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of AMS from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AMS from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMSSY opened at $9.95 on Monday. AMS has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $13.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.54 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

ams AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management and wireless solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry. The Consumer segment comprises of products and sensor solutions targeting the mobile, consumer and communications markets.

