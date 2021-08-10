Analysts Anticipate Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $209.44 Million

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2021

Analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) will report sales of $209.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $210.90 million and the lowest is $208.50 million. Verint Systems reported sales of $313.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full year sales of $866.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $864.84 million to $868.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $922.21 million, with estimates ranging from $914.84 million to $932.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.10 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

VRNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verint Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

In related news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $161,910.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,700.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 23,111 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total value of $1,068,652.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,251.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,287 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $61,630,000. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in Verint Systems by 32.7% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,039,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,280,000 after purchasing an additional 749,798 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 2,188.6% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 672,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,633,000 after buying an additional 642,766 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Verint Systems by 11.3% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,817,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,137,000 after purchasing an additional 488,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Verint Systems by 19.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,817,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000,000 after buying an additional 461,671 shares during the period.

VRNT traded down $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $42.01. The company had a trading volume of 10,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,979. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -236.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.12.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verint Systems (VRNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.