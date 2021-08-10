Analysts Anticipate Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $209.44 Million

Analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) will report sales of $209.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $210.90 million and the lowest is $208.50 million. Verint Systems reported sales of $313.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full year sales of $866.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $864.84 million to $868.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $922.21 million, with estimates ranging from $914.84 million to $932.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.10 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

VRNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verint Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

In related news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $161,910.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,700.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 23,111 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total value of $1,068,652.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,251.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,287 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $61,630,000. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in Verint Systems by 32.7% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,039,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,280,000 after purchasing an additional 749,798 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 2,188.6% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 672,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,633,000 after buying an additional 642,766 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Verint Systems by 11.3% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,817,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,137,000 after purchasing an additional 488,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Verint Systems by 19.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,817,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000,000 after buying an additional 461,671 shares during the period.

VRNT traded down $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $42.01. The company had a trading volume of 10,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,979. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -236.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.12.

Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

