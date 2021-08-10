Analysts Expect Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $451.68 Million

Equities research analysts expect Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) to report sales of $451.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Premier’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $444.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $458.50 million. Premier reported sales of $342.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 17th.
On average, analysts expect that Premier will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Premier.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PINC shares. Barclays lowered shares of Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.29.
Shares of PINC stock opened at $35.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. Premier has a one year low of $30.13 and a one year high of $37.79.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.54%.
About Premier
Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.
