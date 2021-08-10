Analysts Expect Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $451.68 Million

Equities research analysts expect Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) to report sales of $451.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Premier’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $444.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $458.50 million. Premier reported sales of $342.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Premier will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Premier.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PINC shares. Barclays lowered shares of Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Premier by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PINC stock opened at $35.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. Premier has a one year low of $30.13 and a one year high of $37.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.54%.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

