Analysts Expect SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) to Announce $0.72 EPS

Brokerages forecast that SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. SPX FLOW posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.92. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. SPX FLOW’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. SPX FLOW has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLOW. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in SPX FLOW by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,065,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,744 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,871,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SPX FLOW by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,748,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,368,000 after buying an additional 315,146 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPX FLOW by 56.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after buying an additional 157,943 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in SPX FLOW by 35.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 334,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,174,000 after buying an additional 87,696 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLOW traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.79. 5,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,078. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 51.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.81. SPX FLOW has a fifty-two week low of $40.96 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. SPX FLOW’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

