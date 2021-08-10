Analysts Expect Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) to Announce $0.09 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) will report $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Stoneridge posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stoneridge.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $191.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.91 million. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. The business’s revenue was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SRI. Barrington Research raised shares of Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,943,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Stoneridge by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 348,694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,541,000 after purchasing an additional 18,343 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 149.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 15,027 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Stoneridge by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 310,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,891,000 after purchasing an additional 85,153 shares during the period. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management raised its stake in Stoneridge by 94.1% in the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 108,274 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after buying an additional 52,503 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SRI traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,477. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Stoneridge has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $38.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.93 million, a PE ratio of -61.72 and a beta of 1.42.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

