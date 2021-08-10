Analysts Issue Forecasts for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 242.26% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 million.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bloom Burton raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

NASDAQ AUPH opened at $15.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.76. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 0.52.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $69,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,393.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.