Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for FMC (FMC)

FMC (NYSE: FMC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/5/2021 – FMC had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $133.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – FMC had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $136.00 to $122.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – FMC had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $130.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – FMC had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $118.00 to $109.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/20/2021 – FMC was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $122.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $128.00.

6/24/2021 – FMC was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $123.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE FMC opened at $95.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $92.85 and a 52-week high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 9.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in FMC by 0.8% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 11,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 3.1% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FMC by 0.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 15.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

