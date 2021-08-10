Analysts Set Expectations for Plug Power Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Plug Power in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Richardson now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.16.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PLUG. Canaccord Genuity lowered Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.69.

PLUG opened at $28.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 26.57, a quick ratio of 25.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 1.41. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.69.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11).

In related news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $162,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,454,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 55,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 480.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 368,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,490,000 after acquiring an additional 304,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

