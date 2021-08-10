Analysts Set Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Target Price at $18.03

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.03.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

NYSE:PK opened at $18.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.91. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $24.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 225.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $241,044.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,578.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PK. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $426,065,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $49,601,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 15.1% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,172,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,885 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 497.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,492,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 29.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,638,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.