Analysts Set Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) PT at $102.00

Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.86.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Procore Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOR. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,344,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,306,000.

NASDAQ PCOR traded down $2.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.80. 1,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,936. Procore Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $78.96 and a fifty-two week high of $108.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.49.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

