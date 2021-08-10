Analysts Set Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Price Target at $95.83

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.83.

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. Langenberg & Company raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $87.48. The stock had a trading volume of 150,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,482,478. Raytheon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $89.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $131.91 billion, a PE ratio of 60.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,464 shares of company stock valued at $6,097,611. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RTX. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,004,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,655,000 after acquiring an additional 63,117 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 10,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 29,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

