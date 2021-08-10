Analysts Set Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Price Target at GBX 191

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 191 ($2.50).

Separately, Liberum Capital raised their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of LON:TW traded down GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 174.20 ($2.28). The company had a trading volume of 7,099,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,451. Taylor Wimpey has a 12 month low of GBX 1.94 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 213.92 ($2.79). The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of £6.35 billion and a PE ratio of 28.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 164.77.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.14 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

