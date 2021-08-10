Analysts Set Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Target Price at $90.50

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.50.

Several research analysts have commented on WAB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 3,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $256,090.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $643,000. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WAB opened at $86.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.18. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $55.83 and a 12 month high of $87.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 5.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

