AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ANAB stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.25. 151,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,315. AnaptysBio has a 12 month low of $13.92 and a 12 month high of $35.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.33 million, a P/E ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.83.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

