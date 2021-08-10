Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) had its price target lowered by Truist Securities from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ANGI. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Angi from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Angi from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Angi from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist reduced their price objective on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Angi presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.43.

Shares of Angi stock opened at $11.21 on Friday. Angi has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.13 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Angi had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $420.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Angi will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,826,563.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Angi by 8.0% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,453,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,897,000 after buying an additional 850,347 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Angi by 111.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,086,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,125,000 after buying an additional 3,742,285 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Angi by 31.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,341,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,439,000 after buying an additional 798,843 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Angi by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,770,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,017,000 after buying an additional 155,998 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Angi by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,532,000 after buying an additional 558,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

