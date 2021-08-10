Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,165 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 69.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 245.9% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. 41.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.11.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $8.44 on Tuesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.88.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.43%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

