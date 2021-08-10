ANON (ANON) Market Capitalization Hits $20,822.63

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 10th. ANON has a total market cap of $20,822.63 and approximately $1.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ANON has traded 2% higher against the dollar. One ANON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001902 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00045853 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00054558 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.24 or 0.00162379 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00015370 BTC.

About ANON

ANON (CRYPTO:ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

