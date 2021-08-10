ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Given New $380.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANSYS from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $344.11.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $371.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS has a 1-year low of $292.79 and a 1-year high of $413.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.53.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total value of $219,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,625 shares of company stock worth $556,200 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $133,527,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ANSYS by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,853,000 after purchasing an additional 23,963 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

