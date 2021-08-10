Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.63.

ATRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Antares Pharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

In other Antares Pharma news, Director Anton Gueth sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 467,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,905.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 147,616 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,735 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,028,256 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,174 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the period. 46.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ATRS opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.31. The company has a market cap of $688.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.49. Antares Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 37.73% and a return on equity of 16.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Antares Pharma will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

