Anyswap (ANY) Market Cap Tops $49.05 Million

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Anyswap has a total market cap of $49.05 million and approximately $4.24 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anyswap coin can now be bought for about $2.63 or 0.00005778 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Anyswap has traded up 52% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002197 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00045515 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.61 or 0.00157238 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.73 or 0.00146529 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,422.80 or 0.99739939 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002768 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wolf Safe Poor People (WSPP) traded 134,459.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.60 or 0.00815957 BTC.

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

