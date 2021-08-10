AON (NYSE:AON) Reaches New 52-Week High on Insider Buying Activity

Aon plc (NYSE:AON)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $268.34 and last traded at $267.98, with a volume of 37018 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $263.84.

Specifically, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at $453,994. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $244.12. The company has a market cap of $60.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in AON during the first quarter worth about $942,564,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in AON by 662.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,415,000 after purchasing an additional 956,877 shares during the period. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV bought a new position in AON during the 1st quarter worth $134,780,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in AON by 60.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,454,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,593,000 after buying an additional 550,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at $123,976,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

