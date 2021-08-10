Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.02 EPS

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ APLS traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.99. 12,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,839. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $73.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a current ratio of 9.25.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APLS. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

In related news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 5,773 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $277,681.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 1,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 181,178 shares of company stock valued at $9,805,800 in the last three months. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

