Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company’s investment portfolio will be principally in middle-market private companies. “

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Apollo Investment from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $13.75 in a report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their price target on Apollo Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Apollo Investment in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Investment currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.92.

Shares of Apollo Investment stock opened at $13.67 on Monday. Apollo Investment has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $15.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.00. The company has a market cap of $890.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 2.02.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 66.95%. On average, analysts predict that Apollo Investment will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.37%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 158.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 111.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 15,990.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares during the last quarter. 33.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Investment (AINV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.