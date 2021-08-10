AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AppFolio had a net margin of 49.58% and a return on equity of 62.71%.
NASDAQ:APPF traded down $10.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $126.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,100. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.18. AppFolio has a 1 year low of $110.22 and a 1 year high of $186.59.
APPF has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.
About AppFolio
AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.
