AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AppFolio had a net margin of 49.58% and a return on equity of 62.71%.

NASDAQ:APPF traded down $10.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $126.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,100. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.18. AppFolio has a 1 year low of $110.22 and a 1 year high of $186.59.

APPF has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AppFolio stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,905 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

