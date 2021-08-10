Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Adams Asset Advisors LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,255 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,432 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.1% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.1% in the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,224,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 66,412 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 53.7% during the second quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 750,151 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $102,732,000 after purchasing an additional 10,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 239,622 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $32,819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.60.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $146.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.52. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.10 and a 52-week high of $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

