Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,659 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,132 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.7% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 141.5% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 13,976 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 324.9% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 687,726 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 13.5% during the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $146.09 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.10 and a 12 month high of $150.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.52.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.60.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.