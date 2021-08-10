Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,821 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6,029.0% during the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 21,329 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 20,981 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $651,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Applied Materials by 292.5% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 270,946 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,199,000 after purchasing an additional 201,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP boosted its position in Applied Materials by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 6,604 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $3,426,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $14,436,495.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,171 shares of company stock worth $43,984,125 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.58.

Shares of AMAT opened at $141.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.23.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

