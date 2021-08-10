Applied Molecular Transport Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($2.41) Per Share (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.41) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.27). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Applied Molecular Transport’s FY2023 earnings at ($2.67) EPS.

Get Applied Molecular Transport alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ:AMTI opened at $29.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.55. Applied Molecular Transport has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $78.22.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 5,390.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bittoo Kanwar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $315,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Helen Susan Kim sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $8,664,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,500 shares of company stock worth $9,309,795. Corporate insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Molecular Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Molecular Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.