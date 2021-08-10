Aptiv PLC Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.76 Per Share (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Aptiv in a report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $3.76 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.79. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aptiv’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.10) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.67.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $165.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.17. Aptiv has a one year low of $82.12 and a one year high of $169.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,093.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total transaction of $914,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,435,831.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,867. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Aptiv by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,385 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in Aptiv by 38.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 24,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

